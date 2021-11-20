UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,706,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $643,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 138,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

BIGC opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.59 and a beta of 1.13. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $96.66.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

In other BigCommerce news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $1,698,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,584,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas Aylor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $682,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,685 shares of company stock valued at $8,857,200 over the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

