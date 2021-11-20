UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,992 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGR. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 151.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 331,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,851,000 after purchasing an additional 199,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 120.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after purchasing an additional 158,232 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 144.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,872,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGR stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $92.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.58.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 49.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

In related news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $115,837.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $373,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,667 shares of company stock worth $1,249,643 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

