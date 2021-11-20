UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 5,545 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,812 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 886.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 401,141 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 27,938 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $1,875,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Diane Beth Glossman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $734,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 105,347 shares of company stock worth $7,919,873 over the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOB opened at $97.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.51. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.90.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 3.22%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

