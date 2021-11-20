UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes $1.93 Million Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SPT Invest Management Sarl purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ChargePoint by 804.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,053,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,878,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,713,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $62,767.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $219,655.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,738 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.36. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.97) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

