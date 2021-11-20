UChain Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One UChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UChain has a total market cap of $32,161.95 and $2,706.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UChain has traded 63.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00047046 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.45 or 0.00221695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00089015 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UChain Coin Profile

UChain (CRYPTO:UCN) is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain . The official website for UChain is uchain.world

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

Buying and Selling UChain

