UGI (NYSE:UGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

UGI (NYSE:UGI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. UGI updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.050-$3.250 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.05-3.25 EPS.

NYSE:UGI opened at $43.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. UGI has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 281,166 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

