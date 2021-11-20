UGI (NYSE:UGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

UGI (NYSE:UGI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. UGI updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.050-$3.250 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.05-3.25 EPS.
NYSE:UGI opened at $43.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. UGI has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 30.53%.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.
About UGI
UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
