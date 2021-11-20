Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to announce sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the lowest is $1.85 billion. Ulta Beauty posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year sales of $8.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $8.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.80 billion to $9.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.09.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $407.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $417.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $381.43 and a 200 day moving average of $357.82.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

