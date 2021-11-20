Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Ultra Clean worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 6,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $387,571.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $244,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,245 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UCTT stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.42. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

