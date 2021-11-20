UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Down 24.7% in October

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,789,200 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the October 14th total of 2,376,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 813.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UniCredit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

UniCredit stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

