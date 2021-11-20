Unification Hits Market Cap of $3.06 Million (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Unification has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $31,161.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unification has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Unification coin can currently be bought for about $0.0887 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00047188 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.18 or 0.00219920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00089080 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Unification Profile

FUND is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The official website for Unification is unification.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

