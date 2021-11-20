UniLayer (LAYER) Market Capitalization Reaches $16.31 Million

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 20th. In the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One UniLayer coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLayer has a total market cap of $16.31 million and $3.94 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00047250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.20 or 0.00221307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00089157 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer (LAYER) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,090,721 coins. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

