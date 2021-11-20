United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.99% of United Fire Group worth $20,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 8,590.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

In related news, Director George D. Milligan bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $91,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,515.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $143,767.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,222.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $551.03 million, a P/E ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.09. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $248.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.90 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.