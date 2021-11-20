United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $437,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 47.2% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 73,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $208.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $181.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

