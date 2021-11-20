UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will post $4.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.36. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings of $2.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year earnings of $18.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.79 to $18.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $21.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.20 to $22.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UnitedHealth Group.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.35.

NYSE UNH traded down $9.47 on Friday, hitting $440.00. 3,524,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,139. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $428.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $466.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.