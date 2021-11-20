UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,570 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.2% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $31,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $9.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $440.00. 3,524,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,139. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $466.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $414.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.34.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.35.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

