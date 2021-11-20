Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend by 39.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Unity Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 11.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unity Bancorp to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Shares of UNTY stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43. Unity Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $28.91.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 34.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $42,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laureen Cook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $130,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 515.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

