Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,840,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the October 14th total of 14,080,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other Unity Software news, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $14,820,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,791,965 shares of company stock valued at $268,926,463 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Unity Software by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,310,000 after buying an additional 113,064 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Unity Software by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 801.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,223,000 after buying an additional 1,980,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

U stock traded down $11.37 on Friday, hitting $189.75. 6,562,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,754,314. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.70 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.09 and a 200-day moving average of $121.03.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on U. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

