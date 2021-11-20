Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display stock opened at $154.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.38. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $153.40 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

OLED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.70.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

