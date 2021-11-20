Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Down 25.3% in October

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the October 14th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:UETMF opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58. Universal Entertainment has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $22.25.
About Universal Entertainment
Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.