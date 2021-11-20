Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Down 25.3% in October

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the October 14th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:UETMF opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58. Universal Entertainment has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

