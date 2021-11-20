Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to report sales of $68.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.08 million. Univest Financial reported sales of $64.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year sales of $272.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $271.97 million to $272.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $278.25 million, with estimates ranging from $272.35 million to $284.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

UVSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Univest Financial by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $29.35 on Friday. Univest Financial has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $30.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

