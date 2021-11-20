Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will report $2.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.99 billion and the lowest is $2.91 billion. Unum Group reported sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year sales of $11.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.88 billion to $12.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $25.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $31.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

