Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.59. Upland Software reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPLD shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $22.00 on Friday. Upland Software has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $671.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61.

In related news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $626,995. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,274,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 61,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

