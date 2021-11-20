uPlexa Tops 24 Hour Volume of $390.00 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. uPlexa has a market capitalization of $525,487.27 and $390.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, uPlexa has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About uPlexa

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

