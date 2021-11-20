USDJ Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.46 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. During the last week, USDJ has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. USDJ has a market cap of $14.88 million and $4.46 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00069975 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00072701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00090981 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,404.11 or 0.07388901 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,683.01 or 1.00131906 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars.

