Validity Price Hits $7.03 on Exchanges (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. In the last seven days, Validity has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Validity coin can now be purchased for $7.03 or 0.00011789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a market capitalization of $31.23 million and approximately $849,814.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $652.87 or 0.01095374 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Validity

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,446,548 coins and its circulating supply is 4,443,807 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars.

