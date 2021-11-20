Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.66 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.61 and the highest is $2.69. Valmont Industries reported earnings of $2.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $10.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $10.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

NYSE:VMI traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.84. The stock had a trading volume of 85,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.73. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $157.87 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at $99,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 246.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

