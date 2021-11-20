Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Short Interest Update

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the October 14th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VALU opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.11. The firm has a market cap of $414.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.03. Value Line has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $47.25.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 57.25% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Value Line during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Value Line by 18.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 148,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 22,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Value Line by 64.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Value Line by 4.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

