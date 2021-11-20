Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.41

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and traded as high as $18.12. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust shares last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 534,904 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,061,000. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 61,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 243,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 28,518 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period.

