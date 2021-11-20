Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 16,589 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.08% of First Western Financial worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in First Western Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 679,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,582,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 167,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 125,694 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 42,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $31.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.42. The company has a market cap of $251.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.10. First Western Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 23.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Western Financial news, CIO John Emery Sawyer purchased 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $94,737.50. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,526.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Smith sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $101,383.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MYFW shares. TheStreet upgraded First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

