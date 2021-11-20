Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Down 26.2% in October

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 524,200 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the October 14th total of 710,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 996,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $66.95 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $70.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 264,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 133,438 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

