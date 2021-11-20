Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Down 26.2% in October

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 524,200 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the October 14th total of 710,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 996,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $66.95 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $70.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.78.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
