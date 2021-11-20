Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIGI) Shares Down 0.2%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIGI)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $90.88 and last traded at $90.94. 159,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 164,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.12.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.85.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.