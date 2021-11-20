Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMI) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMI) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $66.82 and last traded at $66.90. Approximately 233,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 212,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.54.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.67 and its 200-day moving average is $68.28.

