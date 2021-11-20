Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VMBS) Trading Up 0.1%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VMBS) shares were up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.09 and last traded at $53.02. Approximately 1,777,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,255,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.99.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.35.

