Vanguard Russell 1000 (NYSEARCA:VONE) Trading Down 0.3%

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NYSEARCA:VONE)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $217.65 and last traded at $217.72. 30,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 56,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.29.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.77 and a 200-day moving average of $204.32.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.