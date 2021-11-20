Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWO) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWO)’s share price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $93.95 and last traded at $94.06. Approximately 2,510,903 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 838,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.93.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.00 and its 200-day moving average is $90.85.

