Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV) Shares Down 0.9%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV)’s share price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $148.98 and last traded at $149.44. 39,754 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 63,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.85.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.22.

