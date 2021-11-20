Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.74% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $18,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

VTWV stock opened at $149.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.22. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $105.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

