Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTHR) Shares Down 0.3%

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTHR) shares dropped 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $215.27 and last traded at $215.27. Approximately 15,028 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 19,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.99.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.48.

