Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the October 14th total of 845,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,004,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,178,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,330 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,164 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,136,000 after acquiring an additional 208,182 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $81.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.54 and a 12-month high of $83.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

