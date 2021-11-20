Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Stake Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) by 85.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.63% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOG opened at $241.94 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $177.10 and a 12 month high of $249.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.31.

