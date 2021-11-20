Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,472 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $58.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

