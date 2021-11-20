Vanilla Network Price Down 53.5% Over Last Week (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $6,357.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for $6.34 or 0.00011021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 53.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00069607 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00071763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00091312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,191.89 or 0.07284305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,591.06 or 1.00076860 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 798,716 coins and its circulating supply is 654,102 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

