Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Short Interest Down 25.8% in October

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the October 14th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VAQC opened at $9.82 on Friday. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $99,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter worth $195,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

