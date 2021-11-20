Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Short Interest Up 31.2% in October

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the October 14th total of 4,620,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vedanta by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vedanta by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vedanta alerts:

NYSE:VEDL opened at $16.50 on Friday. Vedanta has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.992 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This is a boost from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09. Vedanta’s dividend payout ratio is 64.34%.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.