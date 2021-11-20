Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $344.11.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,709 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,646 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $725,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 161.9% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $305.14 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $305.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.88.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

