Veil Price Down 28.6% This Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $2,101.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Veil has traded down 28.6% against the dollar. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,367.66 or 0.99754384 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00048923 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.20 or 0.00333618 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.36 or 0.00533847 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00014089 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.55 or 0.00185515 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012194 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001551 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

