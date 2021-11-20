Velas Price Tops $0.51 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000851 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $31.75 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001813 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001098 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

