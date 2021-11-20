Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Trading Down 3.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from C$35.00 to C$30.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Verano traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.37. 812,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VRNOF. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

