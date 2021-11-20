Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Short Interest Down 24.5% in October

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 724,400 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the October 14th total of 959,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 245,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other Veritex news, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $258,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veritex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,968,000 after buying an additional 81,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Veritex by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,304,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,598,000 after buying an additional 163,279 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Veritex by 48,249.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after buying an additional 1,297,912 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Veritex by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,119,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,054,000 after buying an additional 92,049 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Veritex by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after buying an additional 378,212 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $40.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average is $36.68. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veritex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

