Verso Tops One Day Volume of $801,311.00 (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 20th. Verso has a market capitalization of $8.85 million and $801,311.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verso has traded 29.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00069865 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00071448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00090176 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,335.78 or 0.07309365 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,268.94 or 0.99916990 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars.

